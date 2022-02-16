Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at a Mumbai hospital

Singer-music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at Criticare Hospital in Mumbai today (February 16), according to media reports. He was 69.

According to his doctor Deepak Namjoshi, Bappi was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) for the last one year, as well as a recurrent chest infection. “He was hospitalised... for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged,” Namjoshi added. “However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back... in a critical state,” Namjoshi further said.

The singer succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm, according to reports. He had also suffered from COVID-19 infection last year.

Bappi Lahiri, who was fondly called ‘Bappi Da’, is known for delivering popular tracks in several films in the 1970s-80s like Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Sharaabi, and Dance Dance. His last Bollywood song, titled Bhankas, was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

Though he was known for his disco-style music, Bappi Lahiri has also composed some melodious numbers like Chalte Chalte and Zakhmee.

What’s more, segments from Lahiri’s song ‘Thoda Resham Lagta Hai’ were included in the 2002 song ‘Addictive’ by American R&B singer Truth Hurts.