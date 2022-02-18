First pictures: Vikrant Massey ties the knot with long-time girlfriend actress Sheetal Thakur

Actor Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday. Pictures from the wedding were leaked online and have been going viral. In the pictures, Vikrant can be seen wearing a white sherwani with a pink pagdi, while Sheetal is dressed in a red lehenga. Fan clubs on social media had shared a video from their haldi ceremony earlier.

Vikrant and Sheetal were cast in the first season of ALTBalaji's web series Broken But Beautiful. They were engaged in 2019, but their wedding was delayed due to the pandemic.

Vikrant acted in television shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dharam Veer before transitioning to films. He was appreciated for his performance in Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba and Ginny Weds Sunny. He has also been a part of web series such as Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and Criminal Justice. His next show is the much-awaited Love Hostel that will stream on Zee5.