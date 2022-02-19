First picture: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are now married

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged vows on Saturday, and are now married. The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Shibani was dressed in an elaborate red ensemble with a matching red veil, while Farhan wore a black tuxedo. The couple tied the knot at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala home, Sukoon. Earlier Shibani had posted a story of her wedding footwear, a beautiful pair of red studded slingbacks from Aquazzura.

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar and Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar were among family members present for the nuptials.

Hrithik Roshan and his parents Rakesh and Pinky, Amrita Arora, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Rhea Chakraborty turned up for the wedding.