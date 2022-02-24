Sajid Nadiadwala recognised by the Abu Dhabi government for his contribution to cinema; filmmaker gets the Golden Visa

Bollywood films are so popular in the Arab world that quite a few Indian celebs have been invited and honoured for their contribution to the arts. Now filmmaker and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has received a recognition in the UAE.

Nadiadwala was recently honoured with the title of 'Ambassador for Indo-Abu Dhabi Entertainment' in for promoting Indo- Abu Dhabi Relations, and the filmmaker was given the Golded Visa by the Aby Dhabi government.

Nadiadwala says, "It is an honour to receive this prestigious recognition from His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak. On behalf of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, I would like to thank everyone who made this possible. Our experience in Abu Dhabi has been and continues to be wonderful. We look forward to showing India the beauty of Abu Dhabi through our movies."

Among the distinguished dignitaries present at the event to witness the historical movement of Indo-Abu Dhabi relations included Mr. Hans Fraikin - The Head of Film Commission of Abu Dhabi, and the founder of Red Films – Bushra Mahdi.

On the work front Nadiadwala's next film Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar is all set to release in March this year.