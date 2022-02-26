Bengaluru-based boutique is behind Alia Bhatt's white ensemble that the actor wore for Gangubai Kathiawadi's promotions

Can whites ever go out of fashion? The answer is ‘no’ and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shows you why there is nothing called too much white in the wardrobe. The Jamdani white saree from city-based handloom boutique Madhurya Creation, which Bhatt recently wore for the promotion of her latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, has grabbed many eyeballs.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released on Friday, is already gathering rave reviews for Bhatt’s performance in portraying the title role. While the actor has been busy with promotions, for the Kolkata leg of it, she wore the Jamdani saree.

“The saree comes from a village, Phulia, in West Bengal, situated on the banks of river Ganga. The beauty of the saree lies in its simplicity and elegance,” says Bharathy Harish, director of Madhurya Creation. The saree is currently priced at R9,800.

Going by the theme of the movie, Bhatt’s promotional look has included only whites, a colour often linked with elegance. The 28-year-old actor paired the semi-sheer white saree strewn with intricate flower motifs, along with a sleek V-neck blouse. She completed the look with a pair of gold-toned earrings.

Jamdani is a traditional loom with its history dating back to centuries. Bhatt’s pristine look has been bookmarked by many fashion enthusiasts. “That’s the beauty of an heirloom piece. One can always find a contemporary way to suit the times,” says Harish, adding, “This loom is so versatile that it would go

with any Indian traditional attire.”

Jamdani, which currently has its Geographical Identification tag as Dhaka, was originally known as Dhakai. But the name Jamdani got its popularity under the Mughal Empire.

“Jamdani has been traditionally popular with royals and poets who have often described it as a ‘sheet on the moon’,” explains Harish.

Recreate the look

To get a vintage feel, go for an all-white look. Pair the white Jamdani saree with a white blouse with light embroidery work. Tone down the jewellery by pairing it with studs and a simple gold chain. Create the drama by accentuating the hair, putting it into a bun, and accessorising it with white roses.

For a contemporary look, team the saree with a contrast coloured blouse to give that colour pop. Complete the look with statement shoulder dusters. Shun the neckpiece by letting the pristine white saree speak for itself.