Andrea Jeremiah plays a mermaid in her next

Actor Andrea Jeremiah will play the role of a mermaid in her upcoming film produced by Focus Films. The untitled project will also star Sunainaa, Munishkanth, Indumathi, and 50 child artists. Director Mani Ratnam's assistant Dinesh Selvaraj will helm this project. Incidentally, Shilpa Shetty had played the role of a mermaid in the 1996 film Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya.

Dinesh has previously directed the 2018 action thriller Thuppakki Munai, starring Vikram Prabhu, ‎Hansika Motwani. The filming for the project has started in T Nagar, Chennai where a set costing 50 lakhs has been raised. The portions that will feature underwater sequences will be shot soon in Thiruchendur, Manappad areas.

The shoot for the film is expected to wrap up in February and the makers are targeting a summer release. The cinematography for the film is by Balasubramaniem and the animation work for the project is undertaken by a firm called Lorven.

The other films that Andrea has in different stages of production include Vattam, Maaligai, and Kaa.