Singer Lata Mangeshkar tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer is in the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, her family members told media sources.

The 92-year-old has mild symptoms and her condition is stable, according to reports.

Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna told media sources that the former had been hospitalised only as a precaution, and requested people to keep her in their prayers. “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers,” she was quoted as saying to sources.

Rachna also told media sources, “She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care. She will be fine. But it is going to take a while because of her age. And also, COVID-19 takes seven days (sic).”

Also read: Vishal Dadlani who tested positive loses father, regrets not being able to be with his mother

Fondly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, the singer has recorded songs in more than a thousand Hindi films and has sung tracks in several Indian languages as well as foreign languages.

Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001 as a recognition for her services to the nation. Lata is the second vocalist after MS Subbulakshmi to receive this honour.

Other celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 recently include singer John Mayer, actresses Swara Bhasker, Trisha, Nora Fatehi, and Mrunal Thakur, actors John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor, comedian Vir Das, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar, singer Arijit Singh, filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor, among others.

Meanwhile, Kollywood actor Sathyaraj, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital, has now been discharged.