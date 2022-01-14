Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is excited about her debut feature, Sharma Ji Ki Beti

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana belongs to the ilk of women who love telling their spiels with a splattering of quirk. Independent to the core, Kashyap, who believes in living life on her own terms, has just finished wrapping up her debut feature film, Sharma Ji Ki Beti, which is awaiting release this year. Ahead of her birthday on January 21, we catch up with the spirited filmmaker and author about the film and more. Excerpts:

How has the year 2021 been for you?

It had been a tough year for most of us but somehow, I have made it my philosophy now to make the most of life in the most intrinsic sense and this year has been very eventful for me. I started a cinema collective, Indian Women Rising, along with Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga to empower female talents in the film industry. Then two of my shorts, Pinni and Quaranteen Crush, were released on Netflix and I launched my book on motherhood called The 7 Sins of Being A Mother. Also, I wrapped up filming my first feature, Sharma Ji Ki Beti, after four long years of its conception. So, yeah, it has been quite a hectic year for me.

How has it been filming Sharma Ji Ki Beti?

It was a beautiful experience and I made most of it. No film is made without any crisis happening but I had been waiting for this moment for so long that I tackled every crisis with a smile and a big hug. The entire set was joyful and we had a blast because we were all prepared and did thorough homework. I always like to plan things ahead. The best compliment came from actor Divya Dutt on the last day of the shoot, when she said it was the most joyful set she ever worked in, that made my day.

It took four years to complete the film...

Yes, I had written this script in 2017 and have been trying to make this film ever since. Women and children are close to my heart as topics. There are so many facets to us than what we see in films, we are so much more than a tragic queen or a revolutionary, we have our own idiosyncrasies and this film is an ode to all the women I know. It will be a fun film with a whole lot more to it.

What were the challenges as a filmmaker?

There were many. First, there were multiple studios that came on board trying to change the script and then abandoning the project. Then I had a bout of health issues followed by the pandemic that pushed it a couple of years more and it finally got filmed last year.

You also have a very fun and quirky sense of fashion...

Comfort is the key for me. I don't want to hold my breath to squeeze into a hugging dress or wear uncomfortable heels. I can easily wear a sari with a pair of sneakers for the sheer comfort of it. Recently, I am wearing more saris and I love Manish Malhotra saris. I love loose fabrics and bright colours like black, purple, pink and red. Of late, I am having fun rehashing and reusing my clothes that are lying in my wardrobe for over four years.