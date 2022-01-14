Karenvir Bohra is all set to take his friends on a joy ride with KV's Car

Actor Karenvir Bohra’s love for luxury cars and his gift of the gab has come in good use in his brand new show, KV’s Car. Here Karenvir, who has hosted many shows before, will be seen indulging in candid conversations with his friends from the TV industry, inside a car. And guess what, Naagin actor Nia Sharma is going to be the first guest on the show. We find out more about the chat show that will be launched next week on YouTube.

The concept of the show is really interesting. What was the idea behind it?

KV’s Car is less about fast cars and more about fun companionship. The idea is to have fun and engage in conversation which is without any filter. It’s all about how two friends drive in the city and chat about everything under the sun.

How did the show happen and did you take inspiration from any similar shows?

With shooting coming to a halt yet again, I thought that I needed to do something interesting and innovative. The idea of doing something like this in a car with a friend came about instantaneously. I knew I had access to my friends and I knew that they would be comfortable talking to me about everything. So, I take them on a drive, maybe stop for a coffee and just chill. I saw a show called Karaoke in the Car and I thought why not do it my way. People connect at a different level when they are in a car. There is no formality and it doesn’t feel like an interview at all.

What’s the line-up of the show like?

My first guest is Nia Sharma and then there’s Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh and many others.

How was having Nia as your first guest?

I love Nia for her bold attitude and frankness. People will get to know so much more about her from this show.

How crazy are you about cars?

I love cars. The whole adrenaline rush of driving a car in the fast lane cannot be described in words. I would have become a Formula 1 driver if not an actor. Which was your first car? A red Maruti Zen.

Which one are you eyeing next?

I am an Audi fan. I already have one and would want to own more.

What’s next?

I will be seen in a TV show soon and I also have a couple of web series among my future projects.

KV’s Car will be streaming on YouTube soon

