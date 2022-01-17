Ali Fazal and Gerard Butler are shooting together in Kandahar

Indian actor Ali Fazal has made a name for himself overseas by working with the top Hollywood actors. His latest social media post reveals that Ali is working with none other than Gerard Butler. The actor shared images from the sets of his upcoming Hollywood film, Kandahar. Ali is seen standing next to co-stars Navid Negahban and Gerard Butler, with a rather quirky expression.

Ali captioned the post, "This one is for LOVE!! Christmas with the Kandahar gang!! Some here and some still on the dance floor.. and am sorry i have no freakkn clue why i am holding an ostrich egg in my hand!!! Or is it?? ( WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK , T Afghan Rex ) am sorry Gerry Butler am just tagging you now.. gona shake things up at your instagram station a little..!! Navid jan, you are all heart and i love you . Thats all. Bahador meet me soon. Vas i got the reservation!!!!!!!