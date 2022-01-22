Rock icon Meat Loaf, who sang Bat Out of Hell, passes away at 74

Singer and rock icon Meat Loaf, whose 'Bat Out Of Hell' album is one of the best-selling of all time, has passed away at the age of 74.

The news was confirmed on the star's Facebook page by his family, according to media sources.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," the message read.

The star sold 100 million albums worldwide and even appeared in films including Fight Club, the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," his family continued in the statement. They added, "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time."

"From his heart to your souls, don't ever stop rocking!" they concluded.

The Dallas-born singer, born Marvin Lee Aday and also known as Michael, was best known for his Bat Out Of Hell trilogy, which sold millions of albums worldwide.

He released a string of other albums in the late 1970s and 1980s, most notably Dead Ringer and Midnight at the Lost and Found.

Cher, who did a duet with him on the 1981 track Dead Ringer for Love, recalled having "so much fun" with the singer on the track.

In the 1990s, his hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) was the UK's best-selling single of 1993 and earned him a Grammy award.

On screen, he played Eddie in 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, was bouncer Tiny in 1992's Wayne's World, and appeared opposite Brad Pitt as bodybuilder Robert Paulsen in 1999's Fight Club.

Bat Out Of Hell, which remains one of the top 10 biggest-selling albums ever, alongside LPs by Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and the Eagles, was also adapted as a stage musical, written by long-time collaborator Jim Steinman.