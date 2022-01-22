'We are overjoyed': Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby through surrogacy

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby into their lives through surrogacy. The actress took to social media to share the news and requested some privacy during ‘this special time’ to focus on her family. This is their first child.



"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick Jonas shares the same post on their social media.







Immediately after the announcement, over 1.8 million of Priyanka's followers, including peers and friends across the world like Katrina Kaif, Lara Datta, Sania Mirza, shared her joy on Instagram, showering her with heart emojis.



In an interview with Indulge in 2019, Priyanka Chopra has said the following when asked about motherhood: "I hope god bless us soon. (It is) something that I always wanted. I hope God blesses me with it soon."



Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on motherhood and Nick's reaction to being the 'national jiju’