'We were caught off guard': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli react as daughter Vamika's pics go viral

Actress Anushka Sharma and husband and cricketer Virat Kohli have come out with a statement after their toddler daughter Vamika was photographed at a cricket stadium. In no time, the pictures went viral on social media.

Stating that they were caught off guard, Anushka clarified that she did not know that the camera was on her and Vamika.

"Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier (sic)," read the note shared by Anushka on her Instagram stories. Virat shared the same note on his social media





The couple has made multiple requests against publishing pictures of Vamika, seeking privacy for their child.



