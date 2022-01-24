Bella Hadid quits drinking after seeing her brain scan

Bella Hadid vows to never drink alcohol again. The supermodel shared in a new interview that she had decided to stop drinking, explaining that it had something to do with how alcohol has affected her health.

Speaking with InStyle, Bella shared that her decision to give up on alcohol was made six months ago.

The 25-year-old divulged that it became "a lot harder to pick up the glass" after her doctor and medical advisor for her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics showed her the effects of alcohol on her brain.

"I have done my fair share of drinking," the daughter of Yolanda Hadid claimed. "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

She said: "I don't feel the need (to drink alcohol) because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school."

Bella continued, "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"