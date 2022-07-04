Ahead of Liger's release Vijay Deverakonda takes the internet by storm again

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda took the internet by storm just a few days ago as he went commando for the poster shot of upcoming movie Liger. The actor who made his way into the hearts of the national audience through his back to back commercial successes Arjun Reddy in 2017 and Dear Comrade in 2019, seems to be pretty active on Instagram ahead of Liger’s release. The Filmfare award winner will be stepping into the shoes of an MMA fighter for the action film. Due to be dubbed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the movie will also mark the debut of Ananya Panday in Telugu film industry.

The official poster of Liger was released through Deverakonda’s Instagram profile just two days back, and it literally took the internet by storm as the actor bared it all in just boxer gloves, with a bunch of roses covering his private parts. The poster soon became the fastest one to reach 1 million likes on Instagram.

Today, the actor again took to his Instagram profile with a black and white picture of himself that was shot just moments ahead of the titillating poster shoot. It saw him pose in a half buttoned shirt, while he captioned it “Unbuttoning- before the shot that broke the internet. #Liger.” The poster was apparently shot amidst the lockdown restrictions last year.

The film helmed by Puri Jagannadh is slated to release on August 25, and will see American boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo role.