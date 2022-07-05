Snowdrop star Jung Hae In may lead the sequel of Veteran

South Korean star Jung Hae In is making headlines for all the right reasons. The actor is reported to have received an offer to appear in Veteran 2. According to an official from Jung Hae In’s agency SNC Entertainment, the actor is currently reviewing the project.

Veteran 2, which is a sequel to Veteran, was released in 2015 and collected 13.4 million domestic viewers.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In is scheduled to meet the public with Disney+ Connect and Netflix’s original series D P Season 2.

Jung Hae In made his official debut in the TV series, Bride of the Century in 2014 followed by an indie film, The Youth in the same year. He was also cast in the historical series The Three Musketeers and appeared in small roles and cameo appearances for various TV series and films from 2014 to 2016. Jung made his mark with his appearance in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God as Kim Go Eun’s first love.

The actor shot to popularity with his performance in the fantasy romance series, While You Were Sleeping (2017), which also earned him his first leading role in Something in the Rain alongside Son Ye Jin. Apart from this, Jung was also cast in Tune in for Love, Start-Up, and One Spring Night, which also starred Han Ji Min.

Jung Hae started making his presence felt on OTT in 2020, starting with A Piece of Your Mind, which was followed by the JTBC drama, Snowdrop. Last year, Jung starred in the Netflix series D P as a soldier.