Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in this Chola Era jewellery in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-I

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam is known for creating magic on screen. This time as he brings one of the most awaited films of 2022, Ponniyin Selvan-I aka PS-I touted to be his most ambitious projects. It has kept the fans mesmerized over the new updates related to the development of the film. The teaser has already left the fans in a tizzy over the Chola Era period drama as it gives a glimpse of the majestic sets, grand costumes and action-packed sequences.

Now the makers have dropped a poster of the film featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who will play the role of Nandini, The Queen of Pazhuvoor. In the poster, the Devdas actress basks in the glory of stunning Chola Era jewellery that consists of a nose pin, Rakhodi-inspired long necklaces, maang-tika, vanki, rings, earrings and arm-bands made of Kundan and uncut precious gems like emeralds, rubies, yellow sapphires. She is dressed in a plush rust outfit with open hair and a red bindi, and exudes an unparalleled grandeur. The film’s poster was shared by Lyca Productions and the caption read, “Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!”

The jewellery is designed by Kishandas & Co of Hyderabad and involved three artisans/jewellery designers with a total of 18 craftsmen who worked on it. The making of the classic jewellery took up to six months right from the process of ideation, to studying the history of Cholas, to finally arriving at character specification. Pratiksha Prashant spokesperson of Kishandas & Co. tells us, “It is a dream collaboration to translate the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan vision. It provides us with a great canvas to showcase our craftsmanship and exquisite detail in handcrafting traditional Indian jewellery.”

Kishandas is renowned for its refined collection of stones consisting of everything from rubies and emeralds to sapphires and diamonds and even pearls. They spent months researching and creating the jewels for the cast which reflected the persona of the characters and enhanced the vision and narrative. The stylist Eka Lakhani had conceptualised all the signature looks, along with Kishandas & Co, that seamlessly merge into the character’s palettes as visualised by the director Mani Ratnam.

priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada