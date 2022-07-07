Ali Fazal takes up wrestling for Mirzapur 3

There’s good news for all Mirzapur fans as the show is all set to hit Amazon Prime with a season 3. Guddu Bhaiya of Mirzapur aka Ali Fazal has come a long way from sketching out the role of Joy Lobo in 3 Idiots to making a permanent mark on the OTT platform with his role in the series. As the entire cast and crew has started shooting for the highly anticipated third season, Ali is packing new surprises in his bag for his fans. Glimpses from his prep sessions for the upcoming season assure some energetic actions in the coming days.



According to media sources, the Fukrey actor is sweating it out at the wrestling arena in order to pick up hand to hand combat techniques for his acclaimed character in the thriller series. Despite being packed with action thoroughly in the past, the newest season reportedly will see Ali using more of it and doing away with a stuntman for the action scenes.



Apart from carving his niche for unconventional roles back home, Ali has also taken his acting skills to international platforms with murder mystery Death on The Nile. He will also soon be seen pairing up with Tabu for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya. He is also warming up for another international stint with Kandahar alongside Gerard Butler