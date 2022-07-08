A sneak-peek into Jasleen Royal's best songs on her birthday

Punjabi girl Jasleen started making her mark in the music industry quite early on in life. She was just 18 when she was spotted for her multi-dimensional approach towards music. It was in the same year that she made it to the semi finals of reality show India's Got Talent Season 1 (2009). After keeping at it for five more years, her passion finally bore fruits of success in 2014 as she debuted in Bollywood with Preet for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Khoobsurat.

The husky vocalist turns a year older today, and we take this opportunity to remember all her chartbusters over the past decade:

Nachde Ne Saare

Featuring Katrina Kaif in her ever so youthful avatar, alongside Siddharth Malhotra, this song from 2016 hit Baar Baar Dekho has turned out to be the Sangeet anthem for every wedding in the country ever since its release. The peppy number reminds us of dreams and flowers associated with the new chapter in every girl's life and its hook-step simply can't keep us off the dance floor.

Din Shagna Da

Another wedding anthem, from a thoroughly underrated Anushka Sharma film Phillauri- this song speaks volumes of tranquility. This track reminds us of everything beautiful that is associated with finding one's soulmate. It soothes your soul, and has a tinge of melancholia even amidst the peace a bride feels in their hearts for having found their happily ever after.

Ranjha

Siddharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah made its place permanent in the hearts of romance buffs last year. It wasn't just the movie however that struck chords, but the soundtrack as well. One such gem from the movie was Ranjha, sung by Jasleen that got the singer her first IIFA award. The songb touched so many souls overseas as well that it made it the US Global Billboard Chart.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan

Another gem from Baar Baar Dekho, Jasleen's voice in this song is capable of taking you on a dreamy ride. It evokes a sense of calm, and fits perfectly as a song for young lovebirds who are experiencing the feeling for the first time. It will make you want to get lost in the beautiful complexities of love.

Love You Zindagi

Jasleen broke all stereotypes with this track as she lent her vocals to the title track of Dear Zindagi. It saw her bring in the calmness of her vocals, with the charm of having found the purpose of one's life. It exudes confidence, vibrance and happiness that life truly has to offer. The song encourages one and all to shed all worries and take on everything that comes the way.