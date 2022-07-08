Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar bags yet another Bolly film

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently took it to the silver screen with her debut in Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. Now the beauty queen is all set to start warming up for her upcoming action entertainer due to be shot in mainland Europe. Further details about her co-stars and role in the movie is yet to be announced, as per media sources.

Manushi will require to train hard and work on her physique for the upcoming film, which will see her step into the shoes of an action avatar. Termed as an ambitious project, the makers of the film were eager to cast a new face with great on-screen personality for this project.

The recently announced action- thriller will be the third one in her filmography as she has been paired opposite Vicky Kaushal for an unannounced project which will hit the floors soon.