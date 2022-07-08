Pop star Taylor Swift spotted in Amsterdam trailer

Murder mystery Amsterdam is all set to be released soon with a stellar cast featuring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David. The trailer of the film was released on 20th Century Studios' YouTube channel worldwide yesterday. Pop star Taylor Swift's brief appearance in the trailer has left her fans in awe.

The singer who has previously appeared in movies like Cats (2019), The Giver (2014) and voiced Audrey in The Lorax (2012), can be seen sporting a retro 1930's look in the trailer. She appeared to be grieving over her father's demise.

Amsterdam is a 1930-era crime drama featuring a trio of friends - a nurse, a doctor, and an attorney who “find themselves at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history," as per sources. Helmed by David O Russell, this will be the filmmaker's comeback project after a seven year hiatus.

Slated to release in cinemas on November 4, the film also features Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.