Actor Monami Ghosh shares with us a dose of Vitamin M

Monami Ghosh etched her place permanently in the hearts of Bengali audiences with a television career spanning nearly two decades. The Bengali beauty stepped into the world of glamour when she was just 17 and navigated her way through, all by herself. The actor is known for her portrayals in Ek Akasher Niche, Binni Dhaner Khoi and Irabotir Chupkotha, and more recently as Piu in Shiboprosad- Nandita’s Belashuru and Belaseshe. The multi-talented lady who has created a fashion wave in the Bengali film industry, has also recently ventured beyond her acting and dance skills to take up the performers’ hat to launch a music video titled Vitamin M. We speak to the gritty actor about her musical inclinations.

You have donned the actor’s hat and quite known for your dancing skills. What made you take up music?

It will be wrong if I term my music debut as a shift to the area. Dance and acting will always be my first priority. We had planned for this music video long back but were torn on decisions regarding the singer. Friends and colleagues encouraged me to step into the shoes of a singer for this song, and this in turn actually fulfilled my long harboured dream of becoming a performer. Fans would often comment on my dance reels to come up with something absolutely original, and Vitamin M is original in its absolute sense. But I will still not term myself as a singer as there’s a plethora of talented singers around me. Instead, I will term myself as a performer in this video.

Have you trained in music?

I remember attending music classes for a very short period of time as a kid, but lacked any professional skills as such. I love music and humming to a song makes me feel better instantly, so it has been very amateurish so far. The glitz, glamour and energy of international performers like Beyonce, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lopez have always left me awestruck and Vitamin M is my own humble attempt to be a performer.

Music videos are quite popular in other parts of the country. What do you think about the local music video scene?

Music videos are immensely popular in Punjab and Mumbai but haven’t been much talked about here. It is only in the past one or two years that producers and content makers here are thinking in the lines of a music video. We have always seen albums coming out around Durga Puja, independent albums beyond commercial music but shooting a separate video for each song has never been of much concern.

Why choose the title Vitamin M?

Vitamin M is a recurring theme in my song, and M has been chosen for more reasons than one such as Music, Mind and Monami. We know that Vitamin pills strengthen our bodies and help us stay healthy, Vitamin M is one such type according to us that uplifts your mood.

How would you differentiate Vitamin M from other music videos?

Everything about this project is unique. It isn’t just our first production but my first singing venture. Even the light pattern used in this video is first of its kind around here, and there hasn’t been any other non-commercial Kolkata based music venture in the past that required sets. We have also used rap bits in the song, a genre that is not much popular here in Kolkata.

What has been the most challenging part of the video?

The entire video was shot in one day and I had to undergo five look changes in such a short span of time. It was pretty taxing.

What is your personal style like?

Well I am comfortable with everything and it totally depends on the occasion. If you ask me about my day-to-day wear for regular activities it has to be a pair of shorts or denims with a really soft t-shirt. But on other occasions I try to stay experimentative and like wearing everything ranging from sarees, gowns to short dresses.

What is your latest buy and which fashion item do you treasure the most?

My latest buy is a pair of nude stilettos that can be paired with everything easily. Fashion items that I treasure the most have to be bags and shoes.

What’s next on your list in terms of films and music?

Well there’s a project that’s ready and due to be announced hence I cannot talk much about it.