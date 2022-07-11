Mishaa Ghoshal thanks her 'stars' for role of Nambi Narayanan's daughter in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Actress Mishaa Ghoshal — who plays Geetha, the daughter of scientist Nambi Narayanan, in actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect — said she cannot thank her stars enough for getting the role.

Taking to Instagram, Mishaa posted pictures with the real scientist, whom the film’s story is based on, and captioned, "With the one and only Nambi Narayanan sir. So grateful to have met such an amazing and humble person like you (sic)."

"Huge respect to you sir and can't thank my stars enough for having this beautiful chance to act in your biopic and that too as your daughter Geetha, a role that will always remain very close to my heart. Thank you so very much actor Maddy for choosing me to be a part of this beautiful biopic. #rocketrythenambieffect #grateful (sic)," she wrote.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect traces the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was accused of espionage. The biographical drama unveils the truth behind the mystery, as well his remarkable work in ISRO. The cast also includes Simran, Mishaa Ghoshal, Karthik Kumar, among others. The movie was released in theatres on July 8.