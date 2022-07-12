Actor Jayaram shares picture of the character he plays in 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Actor Jayaram has disclosed the look of Azhwarkadiyan Nambi, the character he plays in director Mani Ratnam's eagerly-awaited magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, the first part of which releases on September 30 this year.

Taking to Instagram, Jayaram posted a picture of himself with director Mani Ratnam and cinematographer Ravi Varman and wrote, "Years of waiting to act in a Maniratnam film finally comes to an end! To be a part of this magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' feels amazing. Nambi will be close to my heart (sic)."

"Ravi Varman, it feels great to see your growth right from your first film with me! You are exceptional! Catch you guys soon in theaters! (sic)," Jayaram added.

The makers have already released the first look posters of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini, Trisha as princess Kundavai and Jayam Ravi as Raja Raja Cholan from the film that is being made on a lavish scale.

The movie is highly anticipated, as it has a reported budget of nearly 500 crores, and has the best working on various parts of the film. AR Rahman is making the score for the film, while cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman. Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing of the film.

Expectations for the film have gone up even more after the unit released a teaser of the film at a large-scale and grand event in Chennai last week. Mani Ratnam had said that apart from other filmmakers, he himself has tried thrice to make the film based on the epic novel by eminent writer Kalki Krishnamurthy.

