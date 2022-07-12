Deepika Padukone praises Delhi-based South Indian restaurant

Deepika Padukone, who is known to be a strict diet follower recently indulged in South Indian food in Delhi. The actress loved the food so much that she gave a shout out to the restaurant. Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared an appreciation post on her stories along with the food menu.

“This is an appreciation post. My husband and I had the most scrumptious south Indian breakfast at @carnaticcafeindia at terminal 3 in Delhi this morning. What made it even more special was the courteous and efficient staff. Do yourselves a favour and go check it out. (sic),” wrote the Piku star. A few days ago Deepika shared a drool-worthy picture of a multi-layered chocolate cake. “iykyk. (sic),” an abbreviation for ‘if you know you know;’ she captioned the post.

The Bajirao Mastani actor recently came back from her US trip ahead of husband Ranveer Singh’s birthday. The two had fun and adventurous trip as both took to their social media and shared some unseen pictures. The two are seen biking, trekking and enjoying a sunset at a beach.

On the work front, Deepika has three major projects, Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Project K with Prabhas, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter.