Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are officially dating, to marry soon

Lalit shared a couple of pictures with actor-model Sushmita on Instagram 

Published :  14th July 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-07-14_20-55-44-204

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi

Lalit Kumar Modi and Sushmita Sen are officially dating each other. The news was confirmed by Lalit himself on Twitter after he posted a couple of pictures on Instagram that suggested that the two have officially got together.

 

 

On Instagram Lalit, shared a couple of pictures with actor-model Sushmita and captioned it, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #Maldives #Sardinia with the families -not to mention my #better looking partner Sushmita Sen - a new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon.” 

 

 

Clarifying later about the misleading caption on his Instagram post, the businessman tweeted: “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.” 

Lalit was vacationing at Maldives after the wedding ceremony of his daughter Aliya in Venice. 

Sushmita Sen Lalit Modi

