Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are officially dating, to marry soon

Lalit Kumar Modi and Sushmita Sen are officially dating each other. The news was confirmed by Lalit himself on Twitter after he posted a couple of pictures on Instagram that suggested that the two have officially got together.

On Instagram Lalit, shared a couple of pictures with actor-model Sushmita and captioned it, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #Maldives #Sardinia with the families -not to mention my #better looking partner Sushmita Sen - a new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Clarifying later about the misleading caption on his Instagram post, the businessman tweeted: “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

Lalit was vacationing at Maldives after the wedding ceremony of his daughter Aliya in Venice.