Urvashi Rautela replaces Kylie Jenner as Smile Train’s global ambassador

Urvashi Rautela is reaching new heights in the past one year by becoming one of the youngest panellists in the history of Miss Universe, as well as donning the hat of a Jury at Dada Saheb International Awards 2022. Now, she has taken things to the international platform again and replaced Kylie Jenner as the global brand ambassador of international body The Smile Train NGO. She has received the prestigious ambassadorship during her Smile Train charity gala. The NGO spreads awareness about cleft-lips, supports children affected by the condition and provides free repair surgeries and care to them.

Urvashi recently visited Bali, Indonesia to meet Smile Train patients and partner hospitals in the country, and also celebrated the milestone of reaching 100,000 cleft surgeries over the past two decades in Indonesia. The young, gritty actor has also donated Rs. 67 lakhs at the charity gala to support more than two hundred medical treatments for children with a cleft lip and palate.

“Smile is the most beautiful ornament any person can wear, and every child deserves an opportunity to smile. Cleft is a more serious condition than we think and can be life threatening. I wish to put more children on track for a better future and work closely with Smile Train to raise awareness and donations to support treatment for this condition,” shares the Hate Story 4 actress.

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a Smile Train ambassador previously in 2018.