Vikrant Massey talks about his beliefs on and off-screen

Between Dhoom Machao Dhoom on Disney and Netflix film Haseen Dilruba, we have seen Vikrant Massey grow as an actor and as an individual who steals hearts with his humility, and off-beat roles. His latest release Forensic alongside OTT queen Radhika Apte is a psychological thriller and sees him in a new avatar with his own set of eccentricities. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the story is a small town story where the murder of a little girl leads to a series of similar murders. “The story is a nail biting adventure by Inspector Megha Sharma played by Radhika Apte and Forensic Expert Johnny Khanna played by Vikrant, to unveil the truth behind this gruesome crime,” Vishal describes it. We catch up with the dapper Vikrant Massey for a candid chat on the film, and his upcoming projects.

What is your role like in this movie?

Johnny Khanna is young and vibrant, and does not fit into the conventionally perceived frame of a forensic expert. Johnny however, is extremely passionate about his job and is carved out to be in the field of forensic investigation. He’s sophisticated but sensitive, with his own set of eccentricities and is extremely compassionate towards things he is dealing with.

If you had to use three particular adjectives to describe your character, what would they be?

I think I would describe Johnny as erudite, sensitive and eccentric.

Thrillers happen to be a go to genre on OTT platforms. How does Forensic stand out?

Well, Forensic as its name suggests, is a thriller that explores the genre from a forensic science angle. Apart from this, one can find a series of shocking facts in this film which when put together unveils the truth. This particular approach too I feel is unique and sets it apart from the rest.

You are known for unconventional roles on screen. What do you keep on your mind while choosing scripts?

Generally I have a knack of picking things which are alternative in nature. So to begin with, the script has to excite me. There are also lots of permutations and combinations involved in wanting to be a part of a film. I think most of my films speak of certain things and have a dialogue between the visuals and the audience. This makes me feel strongly about my work. Then again, sometimes it can be about directors and writers you want to work with as well.

Forensic is a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name. What is your take on remakes?

Well, a regional film has its set of nuances which when adapted elsewhere is changed and modified according to that geographical location and the audience it will cater to. So a remake never really remains the same. I believe if it’s a good story, it will be unfair for that particular film to remain confined within lingual and geographical peripheries. So I don’t think they are a downer in any way.

OTTs have picked up on a huge scale post pandemic, and your last few films have been OTT releases too. Is your focus particularly on OTT right now?

Honestly, an actor doesn’t really get to choose a film based on whether it will be a theatre or an OTT release. I personally feel it is not an actor’s domain that should dictate my commitment towards a project, as I am a storyteller. My focus should be on how I can entertain the audiences and cater them something new.

Do you have any plans of donning the director’s hat in the near future?

I think of it sometimes, and on some days I really give it some serious thought but right now my only priority is to act. I love acting and I am doing it for eighteen years now. I have a lot of stories that I want to put out to the audiences as an actor right now so maybe if I feel like taking a break from acting, something like directing or even writing may happen. However, nothing is decided.

You are known as a very humble person off-screen, and it shows on your media interactions as well. How important is humility in today’s world in dealing with the paparazzi from an actor’s perspective?

Well, humility is extremely important as all of us are a part of the same ecosystem, even though the nature of our jobs is very different. I, as an actor, am living the life I had always dreamt of and it’s all by the grace of God and the love of audiences. I think it is important to cherish this love, and it isn’t just about me but humility should be practiced by all. I have heard many say that I am humble, but it comes naturally to me I think, this is who I am.

So what are some of the projects you have in your bag right now?

I have Mumbaikar coming out with filmmaker Santosh Sivan. This is the first time that I have collaborated with him. I also have Blackout down my pipeline, alongside Nora Fatehi that will go on floors soon. It is a dark comedy. The last film that I have just wrapped with is Gaslight, and it also stars Sara Ali Khan.