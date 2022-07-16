Actress Giorgia Andriani shares sun-soaked pictures of her German vacay

Actor Giorgia Andriani made it to the headlines a few years back when she began dating Arbaaz Khan. The ravishing beauty of Italian origin is admired for her fashion statements, and recently made the internet swoon with vacation pictures from Germany. She is holidaying on the European mainland with her sister Sarah Andriani as the latter turns a year older. She posted a couple of sun-soaked pictures on Instagram to wish her sister, and captioned it “Happy birthday to my sister … my best friend … the one I couldn’t do without @blue_artesia”

The duo was seen in flowy, floral gowns with Giorgia sporting a deep cut, peach hued floral ensemble by Reynu Taandon & Nikhita Tandon. She paired it up with a black polished Sautoir-style necklace to add some bling to the outfit. She caught netizens’ attention with her Boho look and was also seen sporting a ring. She kept her make up minimal with nude lips and glossy straight hair that was left open.

On the work front, Giorgia will make her Bollywood debut alongside Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur this year.