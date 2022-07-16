Riteish Deshmukh turns lawyer for ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to don the lawyer’s coat in the comedy reality web show titled Case Toh Banta Hai.

The weekly comedy show, releasing on OTT, is touted as India’s first court comedy featuring top Bollywood stars.

The show will also feature digital content creator and influencer Kusha Kapila, and Bollywood actor Varun Sharma.

Riteish is playing janta ka lawyer and levelling the most bizarre and hilarious allegations against some of the biggest personalities of Bollywood, who will be defended by their lawyer Varun.

Talking about his new show, Riteish said: This is by far the most-awaited case of my life! I can’t tell you how excited I am. Varun, Kusha and I had the time of our lives shooting for this show, and Case Toh Banta Hai is a labour of our love. The show has everything you can ask for — laughter and loads of fun moments that will keep the entertainment quotient sky high. I am sure audience across India will not stop laughing (sic).”

The fate of the guest celebrities will be decided by a judge played by Kusha, whose final word will prevail. Adding new dimension will be witnesses who will appear in various avatars.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show will debut on Amazon miniTV, on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV on July 29.

Riteish will also soon be turning a director with the Marathi film Ved (Madness, Crazy, Passion), starring his wife Genelia D’Souza with Jiya Shankar and a cameo from Salman Khan. This film will also mark the debut of Genelia in the Marathi film industry.

