Actor Samantha Prabhu to be a key guest at IFFM 2022

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is all set to host Samantha Prabhu as one of its honourable guests. The annual film festival is organised every year to celebrate Indian cinema in all its diversity from across the subcontinent, and Samantha has emerged as one of the most prominent faces of South Indian Film Industry in recent times. After taking the internet by storm with her steamy moves in Antava song from Pushpa: The Rise, the actress has recently debuted in the Hindi film industry with The Family Man 2.

The film festival will be taking place physically after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic and will kick off on August 12. Samantha will be taking the stage on August 13th, to deliver a speech on her career trajectory and share important insights from her filmography.



“I was a part of IFFM last year when it took place virtually as well. However, I am excited to be a part of the festival this year as nothing can replace the vibe of a physical film festival with artists from all across the world gathering for a celebration of cinema in its true sense of diversity,” shares Samantha.