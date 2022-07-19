Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salman promote Sita Ramam in Hyderabad

Mrunal Thakur has come a long way since her television days and keeping busy with multiple film projects in the past quarter one of them being Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salman. The actor was recently in Hyderabad with her co-star to launch a love track titled Kaanunna Kalyanam from the movie. Amidst the shoot wrap-up of Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur and the tight schedule of an announced project, the Kumkum Bhagya star has been frequenting Hyderabad for Sita Ramam promotions.

Slated to release on August 5, the romance- drama will also see Rashmika Mandanna of Pushpa: The Rise fame in an important role that is expected to be inspired by the folklores of Hanuman who helped Lord Ram and Sita unite in Indian mythological texts. Dulquer Salman will comprise the role of Lieutenant Ram, an army officer stationed in Kashmir while Mrunal will step into the shoes of Sita Mahalakshmi, his love interest.