Actor Ayush Mehra’s Recommended For You to stream on Amazon miniTV

Ayush Mehra has made his way into our hearts with his dapper looks and boy-next-door portrayals on the web. Now, his dystopian- thriller short film Recommended For You, helmed by Shamik Sen Gupta is all set to stream on Amazon miniTV. Shamik is known for directing shorts like Zinfandel, Anouk: The Calling and Playgrounds.The show traces the story of a young man, who gets entangled in a dangerous game while watching online videos at home that go on to put his life on a toss.

An unconventional, imaginative tale that is simultaneously entertaining, Recommended For You is set in a futuristic scenario. Ayush, known for his light-hearted relatable portrayals will be venturing into the world of darkness and complexities for the first time, and he promises to keep you at the edge of your seat.

"We at Drishyam Films strive to bring impactful stories to the screen, and that is exact;y why we started off with D2 Films. Recommended For You is our first production under the banner of D2 Films," shares Raghav Gupta, co- producer of Drishyam Films.

Recommended For You is slated to premiere on Amazon miniTV present on the Amazon Shopping App for free, and also on Fire TV July 20 onwards.