Actor Rahul Khanna forays into the world of fashion, curates a range of men’s accessories

In a span of nearly twenty years since his debut in Earth, Rahul Khanna has made his mark with unconventional portrayals on screen. The actor has now stepped into the world of fashion by curating an exclusive range of men’s accessories. Widely acclaimed for his dapper sense of fashion, the actor now extends his style quotient to his fans with a collection for Chokore, titled RKXC. The brand is known to be home to unisex fashion adornments that blend traditional designs with the contemporary and exemplifies everything chic.

“The pocket squares from this range are crafted in India with locally sourced silk and linen, while the ties are hand-crafted at the heart of Italy by a fabricator that manufactures for some of the world’s most coveted luxury brands. The products are priced at a premium range but we have worked to assure the price range is flexible enough while ensuring quality,” shares Rahul.

The line conceptualised and curated by Rahul Khanna, reflects the actor's own personal style and the capsule collection comprises a mix of classic, high-calibre, investment pieces such as exquisite silk neckties, classic self-tie bow ties, and pocket squares