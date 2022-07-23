Himesh Reshammiya celebrates birthday with a look reveal from upcoming video

Himesh Reshammiya turns a year older today, and to celebrate this occasion he has released the first look of one of his upcoming videos. He has also announced the release of six consecutive music videos in the next six months, all of which will feature him as the lead.

He has made a record by releasing 67 songs in one year under his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies and they have garnered more than 3 billion views in total, on YouTube. Among his upcoming six music videos, he has already shot for two.

“I am excited to announce my upcoming projects today and hope to announce another piece of good news regarding my label soon. I am grateful to all my fans for being so loyal, and want to thank them all,” shares Himmesh.

Himesh has also recently starred in a film titled Raksha Bandhan, of which three songs have already been released. One of its tracks Kangan Ruby, sung by the veteran himself, is trending massively on Instagram reels.

He will soon be seen in a sequel The Expose Returns, and Rajesh Sethi’s Main Jahaan Rahoon. The latter will see Himesh teaming up with Javed Akhtar after 2007 hit Namastey London.