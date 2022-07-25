Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone drop motion picture poster of Pathaan, reveal release date
Pathaan marks Khan's return to the big screen after five years.
Shah Rukh Khan has dropped the motion picture poster of his much-awaited release, Pathaan with Deepika Padukone in focus.
In the poster, the Padmavaat actor is seen pointing a gun at the screen with an intense expression. Both the actors dropped the teaser on their social media platforms with SRK summing up Padukone's look as, "Guns and grace galore. Deepika Padukone is all that and more! (sic)"
Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 25, 2022
Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf | #6MonthsToPathaan pic.twitter.com/xQGu4ubiMj
The film is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023.
Pathaan marks Khan's return to the big screen after four years. He was last seen in Zero (2018) starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham.
The teaser has gotten netizens excited, with hashtags related to the film trending on Twitter.