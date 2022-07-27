Former Bond girl Jane Seymour says she’s open to reprising her role from ‘Live and Let Die’

Yesteryear television actress and movie star Jane Seymour spoke about her interest to reprise her role as Simone Latrelle in the 1973 James Bond movie Live and Let Die.

While promoting her partnership with the free-to-play app Solitaire Grand Harvest, a virtual card game in which users can play the game in an animated farm setting, she reportedly told media sources, “Of course, I'd do it. I've always been very open about saying that I'd be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, 'Is that Solitaire?' (sic)”

The actress was new in Hollywood when portrayed the role of Solitaire in the James Bond franchise’s eighth movie instalment. Also known as Simone Latrelle, Solitaire was a voodoo psychic medium and associate of James Bond's adversary, Dr Kananga, played by actor Yaphet Kottoa. The high-profile nature of the role helped launch Jane into the limelight, according to media reports.

Also read: Susan Rockefeller, Jane Seymour, and others to speak at We The Planet's online tribute to Mother Earth

Jane went on to speak about not knowing what to expect at the time, “I was 20 years old when I shot the James Bond film and I had no idea what was going on (sic).”

Now, more than half a century later, she told media sources that she’s proud to have been a part of the James Bond franchise; she said, “I support everything to do with the Bond franchise. When they have books coming out about Bond Girls or podcasts or whatever it is, I always show up. (sic)” She added, “There's this really interesting sorority of women who've been Bond Girls, which is fun in its own right. (sic)”

Media sources reported that Jane spends her time in Malibu, California with her family these days and that she is more selective about the movies she chooses -- she told media sources, “ I wouldn't even know what retiring is because I don't consider what I'm doing half of the time working. I love what I do. (sic)”

Also read: No Time to Die Movie Review: A satisfying swansong for Daniel Craig's James Bond

The 71-year-old actress also spoke about bringing an old-school cards game into the digital era as she told media sources, “The good side of growing older is that, especially in my case, I'm surrounded by pretty much every generation that's out there. I think a lot of people also in my age group, who are not tech savvy, are going to go, 'Oh, wow, this is really cool.' So I love it. It's bringing a classic game into the century we're in today. (sic)”