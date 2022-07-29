  Popstar Madonna reveals she’s directing her own biopic so ‘misogynistic men’ can’t

Popstar Madonna told media sources on Friday that she is working on a biopic about her life and career. Media sources reported two years ago that the singer would co-write the story herself along with writer Diablo Cody, as well as direct the untitled movie. The American singer, songwriter, and actress is in the process of developing her life story into a biographical film.

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs (sic),” Madonna told media reports. She added, “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a pre-emptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.’ (sic)”

According to media reports, Inventing Anna star Julia Garner, 28, will portray Madonna in the movie. The sources further stated that Julia was officially offered the role earlier this month after a lengthy audition process.

The 63-year-old singer has previous experience as a director after directing the British comedy-drama Filth and Wisdom and the historical romance drama W.E.

While speaking to media sources in 2020, Madonna talked about her plans for her biopic and said, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer—a human being, trying to make her way in this world (sic).” She went on to say, “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me? It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision (sic).”

The official release date of the movie hasn’t been announced yet.