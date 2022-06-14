Kiccha Sudeep unsure if his dream of working with Kajol will happen after Hindi language debate with Ajay Devgn

Actor Kiccha Sudeep, who was engaged in a debate on Twitter in April with actor Ajay Devgn over Hindi being considered the national language, has now revealed that he had dreams of working with actress Kajol one day, and that his debate with Ajay may have ruined his chances.

In an interview with media sources, Kiccha revealed that he had a discussion with Ram Gopal Verma on the Twitter debate. He was quoted as saying, “Ram Gopal Varma sir had come (after the debate) and said, ‘Sudeep, it was a very nice debate but I think the way you maintained your dignity and maintain the respect towards him was wonderful.’ I said, ‘Haan.’ Then he said, ‘Why are you still looking you’re having a volcano in your head.’ I said, ‘No sir, I just had this great dream of working with Kajol ma’am. I think it just fell flat with this debate. I don’t know if it’s going to happen at all now (sic).”

Kiccha added, “I was not even worried about the tweets. I was like this was one thing I wanted to do and (wondered if) this is going to happen (anymore) or not (sic).”

The public discussion on Twitter began when Kiccha made a comment earlier at the film launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever. When questioned about a Kannada film becoming a pan-Indian hit, Sudeep was quoted as telling the media, “You said that a pan-India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere (sic).”

In reply to Kiccha’s comment, Ajay tweeted asking him why he was releasing movies in his mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi, if Hindi was not “our national language”. Ajay wrote on Twitter, “Brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana (sic).”

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Following this retort, Kiccha quoted Ajay’s Hindi tweet and clarified saying, “Hello Ajay Devgn sir. The context to why I said that line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably, will emphasis(e) on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt, provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir? I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest, as I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wishes to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon (sic).”'