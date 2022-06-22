Singer Chinmayi Sripada welcomes twins; responds to surrogacy rumours

Playback singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripada and actor-director husband Rahul Ravindran have been blessed with twins — a girl and a boy, named Driptah and Sharvas respectively. The singer announced the happy news through her social media accounts on Wednesday.

In the picture with the babies’ hand holding her fingers, the caption reads: Driptah and Sharvas...The new and forever center of our Universe. @rahulr_23

Chinmayi’s husband Rahul Ravindran, an actor and filmmaker, also shared a similar post on his Instagram account. Fans and friends showered the couple with good wishes and congratulated them.

In a follow-up post, however, Chinmayi mentioned how people were messaging her and asking if she had the twins through surrogacy since she had not shared the news about her pregnancy anywhere, or any pictures of her pregnancy.

In the text image post, she had disclosed that only her ‘innermost circle’ knew of the news because she was ‘protecting herself.’

“I was and will always be extremely guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle,” the singer wrote in the post. She also announced that any photos of her children will also not be on social media for a ‘long while.’

In a fun anecdote, she also wrote in the post that she “actually *sang* a bhajan during the caesarean,” and added that she would tell more about it in a later post.

Fans and celebrity friends have flooded the comments with wishes and congratulations for the couple. Under the second post, people have also expressed their support for Chinmayi, underlining the need for respect for boundaries.

We extend our wishes to the couple!