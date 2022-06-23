Vijay Varma wraps up filming for Devotion of Suspect X

Actor Vijay Varma has come a long way on screen ever since he kicked off in the film industry with Chittagong in 2012. After successfully etching his niche with offbeat roles in movies like Pink, Manto and Super 30, he claimed to fame with his portrayal of Moeen in Gully Boy for which he received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at 65th Filmfare Awards.

The actor’s vibrant filmography is yet to add another feather to the cap with Sujoy Ghosh’ Devotion of Suspect X where he will be seen pairing up with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He recently announced the shoot wrap up of his latest project on Instagram with a series of fun and goofy photos featuring his co-actors and the crew.

The post includes a set of six photos clicked in and around Mehboob Studio at Bandra West, Mumbai and displays moments from the sets and his vanity van. The final picture of the post shows the entire crew posing in front of a toy train and has been captured in monochrome. The post is captioned “Shoot wrap! This has gotta be the most fun n frolic I’ve had on a movie set and yet did some serious work. Thanks for the memories, team #DevotionOfSuspectX!”

Actors Gulshan Devaiah, Tanya Maniktala and Shweta Tripathi Sharma have reacted through the heart button on Vijay’s post.

Vijay has also wrapped up with the shoot of Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt recently and set to start shooting for Mirzapur Season 3 soon. The actor also has Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dahaad and Sumit Saxena’s untitled project down the pipeline.