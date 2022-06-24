Actor Parambrata Chatterjee gives travel goals with his vacation pictures in Scotland

Ace actor Parambrata Chatterjee took a break from his busy schedule and vacationed in the pristine highlands of Scotland. And the pictures shared by him will make you want to pack your bags and head to the United Kingdom!

The pictures are a sneak peek into the off-screen life of the director-producer, who is passionate about travelling. The actor looks dapper in the photos, with stunning scenery in the background. In one of the pictures, he can be seen posing like Shah Rukh Khan with hands stretched out in the air.

On the work front, Parambrata was recently seen in the Bengali film, Habji Gabji — co-starring Subhashree Ganguly and directed by Raj Chakraborty — which is receiving a great response from the audience. He just finished shooting for his next directorial venture Boudi Canteen, starring Subhashree and himself in the lead.

The versatile actor, who has made an impression in Bollywood as well, has a good line-up of films this year. He is currently shooting for the second season of the web series, Mumbai Diaries with Konkana Sensharma, and is all set to play the lead in Kannada director Pawan Wadeyar’s Hindi debut film.