Chinmayi Sripada says Instagram account suspended after she reported about men sending vulgar pics

Chinmayi, who reportedly saw this coming after her DMs were blocked, announced that she kept a backup account created through which she has been posting her content for a while now

A day after singer Chinmayi Sripada shared pictures of her newborn twin babies with husband Rahul Ravindran, her account on Instagram has been suspended.



However, Chinmayi, who reportedly saw this coming after her DMs were blocked, announced that she kept a backup account created through which she has been posting her content for a while now.



The singer took to Twitter to announce the news and revealed that her account was removed after she wrote on Instagram about males sending her inappropriate pictures of their body parts. She said, “Instagram has basically removed my account for reporting men who send me (pics of) their p****es on DMs. It’s been going on for a while where I report, but my access was barred. Anyway, that’s that. Here is my backup account (sic),” and added the username of her backup Instagram: chinmayi.sripada.

Instagram has basically removed MY account for reporting men who send ME their penises on DMs.



Its been going on for a while where I report but MY access was barred.



Anyway that’s that.

My backup account is chinmayi.sripada — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 23, 2022

She also posted a note on the backup account about how Instagram kept the “abusers on the platform but removed ones speaking up against them”. Her post read, “Finally, Instagram did delete my original account. Keeping the abusers but removing the ones that speak up (sic).”

Chinmayi Sripada has been facing backlash on social media ever since she revealed the names of a few prominent figures in the Tamil film industry as part of the #MeToo movement. The singer was also criticised for sharing pictures of her newborn twins.



She opened up in a separate tweet about the hate messages that came her way after she announced the arrival of her twins. “Since I announced the birth of my babies - many Tamil netizens have been basically wishing that my kids do as well as the molester I named during the MeToo movement. This is a State in India which speaks about progressiveness, feminism and women’s empowerment (sic),” read her tweet.

This the only reason I didn’t speak about my pregnancy on social media.



This gutter scum are the loudest voices in Tamilnadu especially on social media.



Our kids will be around such adults.



Just be wary and careful.



Women’s safety here is a farce. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 24, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “This is the only reason I didn’t speak about my pregnancy on social media. This gutter scum are the loudest voices in Tamilnadu especially on social media. Our kids will be around such adults. Just be wary and careful. Women’s safety here is a farce. (sic).”