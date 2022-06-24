Khaby Lame is now the most-followed creator on TikTok!

With 142.8 million followers on TikTok, Khaby Lame has officially become the most-followed creator on the short video platform.

Lame, who launched his TikTok channel and shared his first comic video in March 2020, has taken over Charli D'Amelio, who had 142.3 million followers, to be the most-followed TikToker, media sources reported.

The 22-year-old's comedy bits have gained a massive following, and he has become one of the most recognised and loved TikTok creators globally.

Lame's iconic facial expressions and body language (his videos generally do not include dialogue) have allowed his content to have worldwide appeal, and he's developed a specialty for reaction videos and spoofing absurd lifehacks.

Lame has 78.3 million followers on the Meta (previously Facebook)-owned photo-sharing platform, Instagram.

According to Lame, the inspirations for his videos include Hollywood actor Will Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Will Smith himself, apart from Eddie Murphy, and French actor Omar Sy. Cartoons are also reportedly an inspiration for the creator.