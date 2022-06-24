US rapper Lil Tjay shot multiple times; hospitalized

Bronx-born US rapper Lil Tjay was one of the two people shot multiple times early in the morning on 22nd June in New Jersey.

According to reports, Lil Tjay was with two other people near The Promenade in Edgewater when he was shot during an attempted robbery in New Jersey, leaving him with multiple shot wounds. His friend, Antoine Boyd was also found with a single gunshot wound.

The rapper was quickly rushed to the hospital and is said to be currently recovering.

The robber has been identified as Mohamed Konate, and was arrested on the same day. Tjay's friends Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd have also been charged with unlawful possession of weapons

The hip-hop artist rose to fame through the music-sharing app SoundCloud, and was subsequently signed by Columbia Records in 2018. His debut album "True 2 Myself", released in 2019, ranked at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200.

He recently dropped his new song Goin' Up two months before the incident. He has a huge fanbase with over 7 million followers on Instagram and over 900 thousand followers on Twitter.

He also teased the release of a new song titled Stressed, but hid the name of the featuring artiste. Fans are wishing him a speedy recovery through Twitter and Instagram.

Also read | Rapper Dino James is ready to take control of the narrative with his debut album, D