Alia Bhatt is pregnant! Actress shares photo of sonography test on Instagram

Alia Bhatt surprised her fans today with the news of her pregnancy. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared a picture of her lying in a hospital bed and looking at a screen displaying her sonography test. The screen had a heart emoji and the caption read, “Our baby… coming soon (sic).” We could also spot someone sitting beside her wearing a baseball cap, possibly her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Several stars from the industry wished her on social media, among the first being Priyanka Chopra, who recently became a mother. Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy, Rakul Singh, Jay Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Parineeta Chopra were among the others who wished her. Karan Johar wrote, “Heart is bursting (sic).”

According to sources, Alia and Ranbir’s baby is due in November.

The couple tied the knot in April this year after dating for several years. On the work front, they will be seen together in Brahmastra, which is slated to release in September.