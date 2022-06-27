Malayalam actor ND Prasad found dead outside his house in Kalamassery, Kerala

Mollywood Actor ND Prasad, most noted for his role in Action Hero Biju as the antagonist, was found dead outside his house on Saturday.

The actor was reportedly found hanging from a tree outside his house in Kalamassery near Kochi on June 25. His two children had found their father’s body and informed the neighbours about the suicide.

According to reports, the police said that mental stress and family issues might have led to his suicide.

"He had been going through some mental and domestic issues. His wife has also been staying away from him for some months. He seemed to have been feeling depressed for the last few days before his death," a police officer investigating the case had told the press, reportedly collecting the information from friends and relatives.

Prasad has also acted in films like Iba and Karmani and has done many small supporting roles. The Nivin Pauly-starrer was the one that brought him acclaim.

However, he was also accused of several crimes, including drug charges. The excise department had booked him in 2021 for the possession of synthetic drugs, which included 2.5 grams of hashish oil and 15 grams of ganja. A machete was also found in his possession. Apart from this, several cases of attacks exist against the actor.

His body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on June 26. He is survived by his wife and two children.

On the other hand, the makers of Abrid Shinde’s Action Hero Biju recently announced a sequel for the movie in the works, produced by Nivin Pauly’s production house. The film also had actors Anu Emmanuel, Saiju Kurup, Valsala Menon, Joju George, Rony David and Major Ravi in significant roles.