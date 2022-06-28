‘Crash Landing on You’ actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child!

Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, who were seen recently in the popular K-drama Crash Landing On You, revealed on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. The couple got married in a private wedding ceremony at Seoul in April this year, with family and close friends in attendance.

Son Ye-jin announced the news through a post on Instagram. Sharing a scenic photo of a flower and the sun behind it, she wrote in the caption, “How is everyone doing? I am doing well. Today, with some caution, I would like to share some happy news. A new life has come to us... I’m still dazed, but I’m living every day feeling the changes in my body with excitement and worry. Though I am very thankful, I feel that much cautious, and so I have not even told the people around me yet. I am sharing this news to our fans and those around us, who have been waiting for this as long as we have before it is late (sic).”

She added, “We will protect this new life well ~ I hope everyone stays healthy while protecting those precious to them in their life as well... Be happy (sic).”

The comments section of the post was flooded with congratulatory wishes for the couple by both fans and celebrity friends alike.

The couple made their relationship public in April 2021 and announced that they got married in February this year. They are well-known for their 2019 drama Crash Landing on You, a romantic drama between a North Korean army captain and a rich heiress. The series went on to become well-loved by the global audience and gained a high viewer rating.

The two actors have several projects lined up. Son Ye-jin is set to make her Hollywood debut with The Cross, starring alongside Sam Worthington. Meanwhile, Hyun Bin is working on the upcoming action crime thriller, The Point Men.