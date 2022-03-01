Tamil actress Akila Narayanan joins the US Army as a lawyer

Akila Narayanan made her acting debut with director Arul’s horror thriller Kadampari last year, which had music by Prithivy and cinematography by VTK Uthayan

01st March 2022 11:10 PM
Actress Akila Narayanan

Indian-origin Kollywood actress Akila Narayanan has stirred the attention of fans by enrolling herself as a lawyer with the United States Army.

Akila Narayanan made her acting debut with director Arul’s horror thriller Kadampari last year, which had music by Prithivy and cinematography by VTK Uthayan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sources say that Akila had to undergo the US Army Combat Training that ran into several months to enter the armed forces. After having successfully completed her training, the actress has now joined the US Army as a lawyer.

Akila, who resides in the US, had also been running an online school of music called the Nightingale School of Music.

