In pictures: Here's a look at Shahid Kapoor's sister, Sanah Kapur's wedding festivities 

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapur is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa who is Manoj and Seema Pahwa's son.

The couple with Imaad Shah. Picture courtesy: Vivaan Shah's Instagram

Sanah is actor Shahid Kapoor's half-sister and had debuted with her father Pankaj and brother Shahid in Vikas Bahl's 2015 movie Shandaar.

Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and family friends

She also featured in 2018's Khajoor Pe Atke, which also starred Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa along with Vinay Pathak, Dolly Ahluwalia. She was also a part of Saroj Ka Rishta. Mayank is also an actor.

Sanah at her haldi. Picture courtesy: Imaad Shah's Instagram stories

The wedding celebrations are in full swing in Mahabaleshwar. Pictures of the haldi and mehendi ceremonies were shared by actor Vivaan Shah who is Sanah's cousin.

Sarah was dressed in a pink traditional outfit for her sangeet and for the haldi she wore a yellow outfit for the haldi ceremony.

The mehendi and sangeet functions were held on Tuesday. Sanah and Mayank reportedly got engaged in January 2017.